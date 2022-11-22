ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Police blotter for Nov. 24

JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DUI On I-385 In Plainfield, Police Say

A man driving the wrong way on a roadway in the region has been accused of driving while under the influence on Thanksgiving Day morning. At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, Connecticut State Police in Windham County at Troop D in Danielson said multiple 911 calls reported a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Pair charged in Waterbury murder

WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Cop hit by bullet

WATERBURY — A Naugatuck police officer assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force is recovering after being grazed by a bullet Nov. 16 in Waterbury. The injured officer and another police officer were in a vehicle conducting surveillance on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 entrance ramp when the shooting occurred at 10:08 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
HEBRON, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Bank Robbery

Police UPDATE: On 11/23/2022 a robbery occurred at the Webster Bank located at 450 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. During the incident, a white or Hispanic male robbed approximately $365 dollars. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured. The suspect was left in a dark colored vehicle. The investigation is active at this time.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT

