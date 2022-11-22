Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Southington man pleads not guilty in robbery that prompted 'secure mode' at school
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man has pleaded not guilty in a local bank robbery that prompted an elementary school to enter a “secure mode” in the fall of 2021. David Latino, 50, of 103 Sandra Lane, is expected to have a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22 after he was granted a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court.
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
mycitizensnews.com
Police blotter for Nov. 24
JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DUI On I-385 In Plainfield, Police Say
A man driving the wrong way on a roadway in the region has been accused of driving while under the influence on Thanksgiving Day morning. At about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, Connecticut State Police in Windham County at Troop D in Danielson said multiple 911 calls reported a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm
WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct. DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford.
mycitizensnews.com
Pair charged in Waterbury murder
WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
mycitizensnews.com
Cop hit by bullet
WATERBURY — A Naugatuck police officer assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force is recovering after being grazed by a bullet Nov. 16 in Waterbury. The injured officer and another police officer were in a vehicle conducting surveillance on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 entrance ramp when the shooting occurred at 10:08 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating the situation immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Bank Robbery
Police UPDATE: On 11/23/2022 a robbery occurred at the Webster Bank located at 450 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. During the incident, a white or Hispanic male robbed approximately $365 dollars. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured. The suspect was left in a dark colored vehicle. The investigation is active at this time.
41-Year-Old Hartford Man Accused Of Leaving Infant On Hood Of Stranger's Parked Car
A Connecticut man was charged after investigators reported that he abandoned a two-pound infant on the hood of a parked vehicle earlier this year. Jorge Grados, age 41, was arrested at his Hartford home on Monday, Nov. 21, for the incident that happened in Tolland County in March, Connecticut State Police said.
Hartford Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Back At New Britain Bus Station, Police Report
A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a man at a bus station in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an assault at the downtown New Britain Fastrak Station at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Authorities...
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shooting
#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Comments / 0