ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Families of WBTV media helicopter crash speak out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The families of a pilot and a meteorologist who were killed after a Sky3 helicopter crash in Charlotte open up about their tragic loss ahead of the holidays, according CBS affiliate WBTV. WBTV family is grieving the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday. [WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]. Jason was a husband and father of four. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy