FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
One person hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday, MEDIC says. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Tom Hunter Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. MEDIC said they responded to a shooting and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WLTX.com
Families of WBTV media helicopter crash speak out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The families of a pilot and a meteorologist who were killed after a Sky3 helicopter crash in Charlotte open up about their tragic loss ahead of the holidays, according CBS affiliate WBTV. WBTV family is grieving the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag...
Pilot, meteorologist from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash on I-77
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
FOX Carolina
GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday. [WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]. Jason was a husband and father of four. He...
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
WBTV
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
2 Killed In Deadly Helicopter Crash In South Charlotte
A local TV station helicopter crashed near a busy south Charlotte roadway.
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
Victims in Charlotte helicopter crash identified as TV station employees
Two members of a Charlotte TV station’s news team are dead following the crash of a news helicopter just south of the Queen City. Officials say, the chopper went down around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Witness describes moments of WBTV helicopter crash.
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
