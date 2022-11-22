Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Her luggage was lost. Then a kind stranger came to her aid
It had been seven days since she landed in New York City, and Hana Sofia Lopes’ luggage was still lost. Every morning Hana Sofia phoned the airline for updates and ended the call increasingly frustrated, and still luggage-less. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than...
KTVZ
Adidas to launch investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Kanye West
Adidas will begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Kanye West, with whom the company had a partnership that it ended in October. In a statement released Thursday, Adidas said “it is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true. However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”
Comments / 0