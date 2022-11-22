ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more

Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
TODAY.com

30 must-haves from Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals — up to 60% off

Retailers like Target, Old Navy, Walmart and now, Nordstrom, are part of the growing list of retailers hosting early Black Friday sales to help you tackle holiday shopping this year. While you may think of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale as your best bet for big discounts, we think the store's 2022 Holiday Deals event is full of savings you won't want to miss out on.
People

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Amazing Prices on TVs, Video Game Consoles, Treadmills, and More

We found the 73 best deals, and they start at just $10 Walmart's Black Friday Deals are now available online for all shoppers.Some of the best deals include a treadmill for more than 50 percent off and TVs for under $200.These Black Friday prices at Walmart are only guaranteed to last until Sunday, November 27, but products may not stay in stock until then. Black Friday is finally here, and we're running (well, metaphorically, anyways) to Walmart to grab the best deals on electronics, beauty, and home items....
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
SFGate

SFGATE participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. Welcome to Black Friday 2022! While discounts have been rolling all month, today is the big day to score deals on everything from a Ninja Air Fryer (up to 40% off) to a NordicTrack Treadmill (30% off). Predictably, electronics steal the show. Save $630 on this whopping 75-inch Amazon Fire TV ($420), or opt for a slightly smaller 50-inch Fire Smart TV for just $188 ($280 in savings).
