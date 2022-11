When Charles Barkley graced the hardwood for 16 NBA seasons, the 11-time All-Star never hesitated to speak his mind. Barkley brought his same outspoken personality to the broadcast booth, following the advice that NBA legend Julius Erving gave him to be honest and to never seek the approval of other people when he began his broadcasting career. However, Barkley's candid opinions severed his friendship with NBA icon Michael Jordan.

11 HOURS AGO