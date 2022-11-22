ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise

A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Column: What a difference a year makes

This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
CARMEL, IN
WRBI Radio

Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving

Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Boil Water Advisory in effect for parts of Bloomington until Saturday

Bloomington, Indiana – The water supply in some parts of Bloomington was shut off by City of Bloomington Utilities crews after a water main break occurred in the Bryan Park area. The consumers in these parts of Bloomington have been placed under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

