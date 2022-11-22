ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WDSU

Severe storms possible Saturday

Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Rain chances return this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — Rain chances return today, but it won't be a Thanksgiving washout!. We're starting dry this morning, but isolated showers will be around by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s. Scattered showers develop later in the afternoon and last into the evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: rainy night ahead, another round Saturday

A wet weather pattern has arrived. Periods of rain and gray skies will dominate through Saturday. Next 24 Hours: Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms will continue overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and there is a chance for some localized street and poor drainage flooding. Despite the rain, a muggy air mass will keep low temperatures in the low 60s. Rain will begin to taper on Friday morning. A bit of a lull is expected for much of the day but ample clouds will keep high temperatures in the low 70s.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For

Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

