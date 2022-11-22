Read full article on original website
WDSU
Severe storms possible Saturday
Boy, Friday sure was a rainy/cold day. But if we get just a bit warmer into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving through, strong to severe storms could be possible. First up, fog could be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. While it's not the ideal setup for widespread dense fog, we'll keep you updated.
WDSU
Rain chances return this afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — Rain chances return today, but it won't be a Thanksgiving washout!. We're starting dry this morning, but isolated showers will be around by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s. Scattered showers develop later in the afternoon and last into the evening.
wbrz.com
Thursday PM Forecast: rainy night ahead, another round Saturday
A wet weather pattern has arrived. Periods of rain and gray skies will dominate through Saturday. Next 24 Hours: Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms will continue overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and there is a chance for some localized street and poor drainage flooding. Despite the rain, a muggy air mass will keep low temperatures in the low 60s. Rain will begin to taper on Friday morning. A bit of a lull is expected for much of the day but ample clouds will keep high temperatures in the low 70s.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana
It is a Thanksgiving tradition, the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club and Krewe of Carrollton deep fried more than 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
cenlanow.com
Trombone Shorty, Louisiana alligator float takes stage in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– We are just a day away from Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City where Louisiana will take the stage for the second year in a row. The Boot will be in the Big Apple tomorrow, bringing some Louisiana spirit to the world.
10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For
Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
'Truly a miracle' Missing Carnival Valor passenger found alive after 15 hours in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after spending at least 15 hours in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Carnival Cruise Line tells WWL-TV that the 28-year-old man was reported missing around noon on...
Some sleet from Hammond north, warm up coming for Thanksgiving
We had reports early this morning of some sleet and a few flurries along the I-55 corridors from Jackson, MS down to Hammond, LA. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says we will see a warm up this week.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
KPLC TV
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On a windy November afternoon, a boat ride along the east bank of Plaquemines Parish reveals a spot where levees no longer confine the Mississippi River. Alisha Renfro, a coastal scientist with the National Wildlife Federation sees Neptune Pass as a living laboratory, a real-life example of how nature meant the river to work.
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
