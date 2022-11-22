A wet weather pattern has arrived. Periods of rain and gray skies will dominate through Saturday. Next 24 Hours: Periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms will continue overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and there is a chance for some localized street and poor drainage flooding. Despite the rain, a muggy air mass will keep low temperatures in the low 60s. Rain will begin to taper on Friday morning. A bit of a lull is expected for much of the day but ample clouds will keep high temperatures in the low 70s.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO