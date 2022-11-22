ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
Portland, OR
