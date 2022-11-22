Read full article on original website
Washington child dies of flu; 1st pediatric influenza death this season in state
Washington state has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 influenza season, pushing public health leaders to more urgently sound the alarm on the region’s steep rise of respiratory infections this fall. A King County child in elementary school died last week from complications of the flu,...
Thousands of wild birds dead across Oregon: bird-flu outbreak blamed
An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in both wild birds and backyard flocks has killed thousands of birds throughout the state, Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials say. The disease, typically known as bird flu, has been detected in almost every county in Oregon. Its current strain is especially deadly...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
New research pinpoints major factors in NW’s deadly 2021 heatwave
Researchers are shedding new light on last year’s anomalous and extreme Pacific Northwest heat wave, in which more than 100 Oregonians died. One study published this week said such heat waves could become 20 times more likely to occur if current carbon emissions continue unabated. Another said they may also be nearly 10 degrees hotter.
