Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com
The Oregon Bee Store in Eagle Point!
Pop Quiz: If a group of gorillas is called a troop, what do you call a group of bees?. (Note: there may be more than one correct answer.) Answer(s) are posted at the bottom of this article. For those of you who know and love the Eagle Point Oregon Bee...
KDRV
Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration
Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
KDRV
Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall
Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Cultural Trust: Talent 'Town in Flames'
This story is shared in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust. In September of 2020, the Almeda Fire hit the town of Talent, Oregon. Spreading widely and rapidly, the fire destroyed homes, businesses, and many forms of wild and plant life. In total the fire destroyed 2,600 homes between Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and Medford. It was the most destructive wildfire in Oregon’s recorded history. More than 3,000 people were displaced during this tragedy, including residents of several mobile home parks, some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
klcc.org
Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon
Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
Snow Storms and Arctic Air Expected Next Week. Travel Impacts Beginning Sunday
Winter Weather Returns This Week – Travel impacts expected beginning Sunday – Very cold arctic air expected by December 1st. Winter weather is expected to make a return to the local area and the mountain passes starting Sunday afternoon. A new snow storm is expected to begin impacting Highway 58 and Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls as early as noon Sunday. Additional snowfall is expected around Wednesday followed by very cold arctic air settling in the area around December 1st. For more detailed weather briefings please consider becoming a subscriber to our news service. We have daily weather updates and early forecast projections posted regularly in our app.
medfordoregon.gov
Medford Fire Demonstrates Space Heater Safety
Space heaters can be a convenient source of supplemental heat for your home in cold weather. Unfortunately, they can pose significant fire and electric shock hazards if not used properly. Medford Fire recently demonstrated the dangers associated with using space heaters. Check out this video below:. Safety should always be...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
ijpr.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give me hope,” he said. “They had a long...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In Oregon Say The Increase In Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is Due To Measure 110
Measure 110: Local law enforcement in Josephine County is fed up with statewide initiatives that legalize the personal possession of illegal substances. This comes as a result of an increase in the number of synthetic opioids that are being distributed throughout our state. Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is...
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0