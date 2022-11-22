The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.

ROSENBERG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO