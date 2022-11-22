ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Fort Bend ISD seeks community partners to support abuse prevention programs

Fort Bend ISD is seeking community partners to provide no-cost materials and resources to support the district’s abuse prevention programs. On November 14, the FBISD Board of Trustees adopted a resolution directing the district’s School Health Advisory Council to review and recommend course materials the district can use to teach and encourage the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and sex trafficking.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service draws diverse audience

The spacious sanctuary of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land was filled near to capacity Monday for the Fort Bend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, where representatives of various faiths offered prayers and reflections from each of their traditions that resonated with the evening's theme, "Together in Love and Friendship." It...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Rosenberg water system to temporarily convert disinfectant from Dec. 5-19

The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.
ROSENBERG, TX
Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra to present "Deck the Halls" on Dec. 4

The Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra and the FBSO Chorus will present the annual "Deck the Halls" holiday concert on Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m. at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford. Among the offerings will be Leroy Anderson's holiday classic Sleigh Ride, the quodlibet to Silent Night,...
STAFFORD, TX

