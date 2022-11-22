ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

De Bruyne, Belgium need 2nd chance to impress at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knew he didn't play well in his team's opening World Cup game. He said as much when he accepted the man of the match award. “I don’t know why I got the trophy,” De Bruyne said. “Maybe it’s because of...
France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament...
England wary of World Cup upset against US

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States. “By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran...
Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys -- including two in a row on 11 and 12 that...

