Miami Portal Tracker: Hurricane Football Players Make Decisions
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season
A.J. Hawk Will Serve as College GameDay Guest Picker at Ohio State
The former linebacker will join ESPN for the matchup vs. Michigan.
Post Register
Chargers' receiver Williams sidelined Sunday vs. Cardinals
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona due to a nagging ankle injury. Williams suffered a high sprain to the right ankle in an Oct. 23 loss against Seattle. He missed the next two games and played the first quarter last week against Kansas City before he re-injured the ankle on a 15-yard reception.
Post Register
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
Archbishop Hoban football punches ticket to state title game with 41-20 win over Massillon
The Knights return to the state championship game for the seventh time in eight years
Post Register
Memphis rolls Nebraska 73-61 at ESPN Events Invitational
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points and Memphis rolled to a 73-61 victory over Nebraska on Friday night in the ESPN Events Invitational. DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (3-2), which bounced back from a buzzer-beating, 70-69 loss to Seton Hall on Thursday in a tournament opener. Alex Lomax had 13 points and four steals and has 175 career steals for 10th all-time in the program. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points for the Tigers.
Post Register
Thompson scores 18, Oklahoma State routs Tulsa 82-56
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State in an 82-56 rout of Tulsa on Friday night. Thompson, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tulsa, was 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. Moussa Cisse added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma State (4-2). Tyreek Smith had 10 points.
