ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory huddle...
Post Register

World Cup analysts cite more goals from crosses, penalties

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — More crosses creating more goals. Winning penalties with “total genius” like Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressing opponents to quickly win back the ball. FIFA’s expert analysts picked their World Cup trends Saturday from the first 16 games after each team played once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy