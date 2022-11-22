Read full article on original website
Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
Japan could reach the round of 16 at the World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica in the second Group E match for both teams
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory huddle...
World Cup analysts cite more goals from crosses, penalties
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — More crosses creating more goals. Winning penalties with “total genius” like Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressing opponents to quickly win back the ball. FIFA’s expert analysts picked their World Cup trends Saturday from the first 16 games after each team played once.
