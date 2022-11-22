Read full article on original website
De Bruyne, Belgium need 2nd chance to impress at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knew he didn't play well in his team's opening World Cup game. He said as much when he accepted the man of the match award. “I don’t know why I got the trophy,” De Bruyne said. “Maybe it’s because of...
Robert Lewandowski gets first World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia
Before kick-off Herve Renard denied that Saudi Arabia’s government had gifted his players a Rolls Royce apiece in recognition of their achievement in beating Argentina last week. The Green Falcons’ French manager reminded everyone his team had not escaped the group stage yet and, Robert Lewandowski revelled in reinforcing the point.
World Cup analysts cite more goals from crosses, penalties
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — More crosses creating more goals. Winning penalties with “total genius” like Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressing opponents to quickly win back the ball. FIFA’s expert analysts picked their World Cup trends Saturday from the first 16 games after each team played once.
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
FIFA has charged the Serbian soccer federation in a disciplinary case about a political banner
France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Raphael Varane starts
France continue their World Cup 2022 campaign as they face Denmark in Group D this afternoon. The reigning champions are looking to make it two wins from two after they came from a goal down against Australia to run out 4-1 victors in their opening match. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace to maintain his great form for Les Bleus whilst Kylian Mbappe also got his tournament underway with a goal against the Socceroos.Their opponents, Denmark, where left frustrated in their first game of the competition as they were held to a goalless draw against African side Tunisia. Not even...
France v Denmark: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s a big clash in Group D at Stadium 974. Join Barry Glendenning for all the latest
