Pearl Mary Juech, nee Miller, was embraced in our Lord’s loving arms on November 22, 2022, at the age of 91. She died peacefully at her home in West Bend. She was born on February 24, 1931, in West Bend, the daughter of Joseph and Marjorie Miller. She was a strong, elegant woman of faith and had a loving and outgoing disposition towards everyone she met. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her.

