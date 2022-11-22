Read full article on original website
Pearl Mary Juech
Pearl Mary Juech, nee Miller, was embraced in our Lord’s loving arms on November 22, 2022, at the age of 91. She died peacefully at her home in West Bend. She was born on February 24, 1931, in West Bend, the daughter of Joseph and Marjorie Miller. She was a strong, elegant woman of faith and had a loving and outgoing disposition towards everyone she met. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her.
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Deborah Ann Doyle
Deborah Ann Doyle (nee Heckel) found her peace on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 56. Beloved wife of James B. Doyle Sr. for 34 years. Loving mom of Amanda (Mitch) Yehle, James (Sarah) Doyle, Jr., and Joshua Doyle. Cherished grandma of Adelyn, Mara, and Emma Yehle. Loving daughter of Joan Heckel and daughter in law of Mary Doyle. Dear sister of John (Lori) Heckel and Kevin (Krisi) Heckel and sister-in-law of Tony (Nancy) Doyle, John Doyle, Dan (Mabel) Doyle, and Colleen (Tom) Hale.
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
Granting his wish
MENOMONEE FALLS — As a hospice social worker, Nicole Steffens has heard many unique requests from patients. "With our hospice company, Preceptor, we really try to focus on fulfilling wishes for patients. We call them Cherished Moments," she said. Steffens had a woman who wanted to see a winery...
Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation
WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
Neva Celthair Hurt
Neva Celthair Hurt, age 45, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Horizon Home Care & Hospice. She was born September 22, 1977 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the daughter of Virginia Wichlacz and Roger Hurt. Neva attended West Bend High School. She loved to read, especially Harry Potter books. She...
Duane James Jones
Duane James Jones, age 74, passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2022. Duane was born on August 13, 1948, to James Elmer Jones and Lorraine Gladys (Kiedrowski) Jones. Duane was a multiple sport athlete at Arrowhead High School in Hartland. After graduation from Arrowhead, Duane spent time at the United States Naval Academy before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in physical education teaching and coaching. Duane began his professional career as a teacher before establishing a long and successful career in sales and recruiting.
Renee Matula
The family of Renee Matula invites you to attend a celebration of life in her honor on December 3, 2022, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at CC’s Place, 8892 County Hwy. W, Allenton, WI.
Home for the Holidays
“I like to keep holiday decor simple — mainly because I want to enjoy it a little longer than just the holiday season. Winter is long enough, so why not have fun with it?” muses interior designer Jessica Forston, owner of Fringe Interior Design and Home Furnishings in Whitefish Bay. She says layered, neutral decor is trending this year. Think creamy hues paired with greenery and various textured pieces, such as wool-felted balls, patterned votives, or magnolia — “a fresher look” than the typical evergreen.
German Christmas Market of Oconomowoc
The German Christmas Market of Oconomowoc is the perfect place to gather and enjoy authentic European food & drink and shop for handcrafted gifts. Event runs through November 27th at 100 E. Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc.
BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
Riverwalk revitalization
WEST BEND — The Downtown West Bend Business Improvement District (BID) announced Tuesday that the 2023 Façade Grant Program will provide matching grant funds up to $25,000 for Downtown Riverwalk revitalization efforts. The Downtown West Bend BID Façade Grant Committee’s façade grant program is designed to provide an...
O’Leary & Anick moves to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — O’Leary & Anick, an accounting firm, moved its location from Wauwatosa to Brookfield and is now in Suite 120 at 13400 Bishops Lane. The business is located off of Bluemound Road near Sunny Slope and Elm Grove roads. O’Leary & Anick is looking to continue its efforts to better serve the nonprofit community, and the new location will offer expanded hiring opportunities for the firm to attract and retain additional staff, according to a statement.
A remedy for dogs that have eaten chocolate?
GERMANTOWN — Germantown-based company Essential Research announced a new product on Nov. 16 that claims to remedy accidental chocolate ingestion in dogs and will begin selling it online this December. Thousands of dogs are hospitalized each year due to accidental chocolate ingestion in the United States. Essential Research LLC...
Can fall’s success carry into winter?
The first of the three WIAA high school sports seasons came to a big finish last Friday at historic Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. And like they did all fall, Waukesha County teams and athletes dominated the state sports map. County teams had one of its best seasons ever, winning...
Area keeps raising bar, bringing home gold
Surprise, surprise — Waukesha County’s impact on the fall sports season was profound and undeniable. In nearly every WIAA sanctioned high school sport that took place between August and November, there were teams or athletes winning state titles from the area. That is no small feat, regardless of the expectations or level of talent dispersed from Oconomowoc to New Berlin, from Menomonee Falls to Mukwonago, and everywhere in between.
Arnold, Warhawks ready to take flight one more time
To Germantown senior guard KK Arnold, legacy means much more than all the school records she is taking down, or the fact that she will be receiving a scholarship to play for the legendary NCAA women’s basketball power Connecticut or even the fact that she led the Warhawks to their first WIAA state title in 2021.
Despite changes, expectations remain high
Expectations remain high for experienced Kewaskum and Kettle Moraine Lutheran girls’ basketball teams even as changes in leadership and injuries alter the picture a bit for both squads. At Kewaskum, Russell Thull stepped down after several successful seasons, including a 23-4 campaign last season that included an East Central...
No. 3 Kansas survives OT scare from Wisconsin 69-68
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Kansas' Bobby Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime. “I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s...
