DraftKings promo code for Maryland: Claim $200 free on Thanksgiving NFL game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanksgiving 2022 marks the first time Marylanders can watch and bet on the NFL, and this DraftKings promo code, which provides bettors with...
Record number of firs dying in Oregon, Washington in what experts call ‘Firmageddon’
Fir trees in Oregon and Washington died in record-breaking numbers in 2022, according to as-yet unpublished research conducted by the U.S. Forest Service. Called “Firmageddon” by researchers, the “significant and disturbing” mortality event is the largest die-off ever recorded for fir trees in the two states.
New research pinpoints major factors in NW’s deadly 2021 heatwave
Researchers are shedding new light on last year’s anomalous and extreme Pacific Northwest heat wave, in which more than 100 Oregonians died. One study published this week said such heat waves could become 20 times more likely to occur if current carbon emissions continue unabated. Another said they may also be nearly 10 degrees hotter.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses
COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
Bonamici proposes federal aid to pay for Oregon’s public defenders
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici proposes $250 million in federal grants to help pay for and address a shortage of public defenders nationwide. Though the Ensuring Quality Access to Legal (EQUAL) Defense Act is unlikely to become law in the short post-election session of Congress, it could form the basis for a law in the 118th Congress or be attached to must-pass legislation. Control of the House will pass from a narrow Democratic to a narrow Republican majority after Jan. 3.
Washington child dies of flu; 1st pediatric influenza death this season in state
Washington state has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 influenza season, pushing public health leaders to more urgently sound the alarm on the region’s steep rise of respiratory infections this fall. A King County child in elementary school died last week from complications of the flu,...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits
After Oregon voters narrowly passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114, one of the strictest gun laws in the country, several elected sheriffs spoke out on the new requirements for permits and the ban on large capacity magazines. Many posted letters to social media with similar talking points or shared the letter...
Championship Weekend Spotlight: Oregon high school football playoffs, scores, schedule, links
It’s time for some championship football. The championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be on Friday, while the smaller classifications will play on Saturday. Keep an eye on The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Championship Weekend Spotlight, which will be updated throughout the weekend with updates and scores.
Readers respond: Sheriffs shouldn’t pick and choose
Responding to the passage of gun safety Measure 114, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said “Anybody in law enforcement, including the state police, including the governor of the state of Oregon, has to pick and choose what laws they are going to be able to enforce.”. Oregon voters should...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snowplow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include...
No evidence of stalker, police say, in killings of 4 Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in their beds said Tuesday that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. Investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces of information about Kaylee Goncalves...
Football championship game preview: Westview and North Salem to battle for inaugural Columbia Cup
Oregon’s first Columbia Cup will be handed out on Friday, with Westview and North Salem battling for the inaugural trophy. The new Class 6A postseason split is allowing two programs that haven’t seen much playoff success before get a deep postseason run. Westview has never played in a football title game and North Salem hasn’t won a state championship since the ‘60s.
