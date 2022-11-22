ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations climb rapidly as hospitals juggle multiple respiratory viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 35% last week to reach 311 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, the most hospitalizations at a time since August. The increase appears to buck the trajectory forecasted by Oregon Health & Science University, which most recently predicted hospitalizations would stay flat before declining slightly. Incorporating the new numbers into OHSU’s model still does not indicate a “large surge” is here, nor does the larger-than-anticipated growth appear to carry implications for waning immunity or transmissibility of new strains, analyst Peter Graven said in an email.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Bonamici proposes federal aid to pay for Oregon’s public defenders

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici proposes $250 million in federal grants to help pay for and address a shortage of public defenders nationwide. Though the Ensuring Quality Access to Legal (EQUAL) Defense Act is unlikely to become law in the short post-election session of Congress, it could form the basis for a law in the 118th Congress or be attached to must-pass legislation. Control of the House will pass from a narrow Democratic to a narrow Republican majority after Jan. 3.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Football championship game preview: Westview and North Salem to battle for inaugural Columbia Cup

Oregon’s first Columbia Cup will be handed out on Friday, with Westview and North Salem battling for the inaugural trophy. The new Class 6A postseason split is allowing two programs that haven’t seen much playoff success before get a deep postseason run. Westview has never played in a football title game and North Salem hasn’t won a state championship since the ‘60s.
SALEM, OR
