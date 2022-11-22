ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Cat locked in car, weird GrubHub message: West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 11/10/2022 12:35 p.m. An anonymous caller reported three cars were parked in the no-parking zone in front of West Linn High School. 11/10/2022 3:15 p.m. A caller told police that an employee at a gas station on Willamette Drive left the pump open. They said they believed the employee was attempting to double charge a customer. 11/10/2022 4:04 p.m. A woman reported the license plate was stolen off her car. 11/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Police took a call about someone leaving marijuana and...
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Electric vehicles should pay their share

There is another very important solution for road revenue, (“Readers respond: Better traffic solutions than tolling,” Nov. 16). In everyone’s hurry to force electric vehicles, they forget a minimum of one thing. If all (or even a lot) of vehicles are electric, they are not paying their fair share. They use the roads, so they need to pay an equivalent tax for use of the roads. They cause wear just like gas vehicles. Gas vehicles pay at the pump, so electric vehicles should pay the same amount of road tax by use.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Store fights stigma

It is great to hear about a local entrepreneur’s efforts to destigmatize obesity, (“Portland fat-centered boutique working toward ‘fat liberation’ and destigmatization for all,” Nov. 14) This is such an important issue especially when stigmatization gets in the way of health care. As the story...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving

The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Watch with care – Warnings about Staying Safe during upcomgin King Tides

After a long stretch of clear skies, today we were reminded that it is, in fact, November. For the next few months, we can expect the usual high winds and heavy rainfall that is typical for this time of year along the Oregon Coast. However, TCSO’s Garibaldi Deputy Sam Cummings, and Garibaldi Fire Department’s Division Chief Blake Paulsen, also want to remind residents and visitors about the dangers when viewing King Tides, and how to stay safe when spectating the powerful waves.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Sanctioned camps a start

It is a start to have a plan for sanctioned camps. Letting people squat and suffer anywhere they plant themselves is completely unmanageable. Every person who is homeless needs an outreach worker and must live in a sanctioned camp where services are available with rules for no drugs, no weapons and no aggression.
PORTLAND, OR
