The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Police Association Are Asking for Discovery That Neither Party Wants to Put in the Public Record
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lost her reelection bid this month. But on another front, her battle continues: Her lawsuit against the Portland police union has reached the discovery phase, and both sides are demanding records that could prove explosive. The case: On Dec. 13, 2021, Hardesty sued the city...
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
Crossfire from shootout paralyzes 18-year-old woman in North Portland
Aile Izaguirre and her boyfriend, Elijah Ford, both 18, had just moved into a North Portland apartment together on Saturday. Ford’s mother, Joyl Sartin, had helped them get situated and left the couple that night with boxes still left to be unpacked. She told them to be safe. But...
Cat locked in car, weird GrubHub message: West Linn Police Log
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 11/10/2022 12:35 p.m. An anonymous caller reported three cars were parked in the no-parking zone in front of West Linn High School. 11/10/2022 3:15 p.m. A caller told police that an employee at a gas station on Willamette Drive left the pump open. They said they believed the employee was attempting to double charge a customer. 11/10/2022 4:04 p.m. A woman reported the license plate was stolen off her car. 11/11/2022 11:09 a.m. Police took a call about someone leaving marijuana and...
Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
Readers respond: Electric vehicles should pay their share
There is another very important solution for road revenue, (“Readers respond: Better traffic solutions than tolling,” Nov. 16). In everyone’s hurry to force electric vehicles, they forget a minimum of one thing. If all (or even a lot) of vehicles are electric, they are not paying their fair share. They use the roads, so they need to pay an equivalent tax for use of the roads. They cause wear just like gas vehicles. Gas vehicles pay at the pump, so electric vehicles should pay the same amount of road tax by use.
Readers respond: Store fights stigma
It is great to hear about a local entrepreneur’s efforts to destigmatize obesity, (“Portland fat-centered boutique working toward ‘fat liberation’ and destigmatization for all,” Nov. 14) This is such an important issue especially when stigmatization gets in the way of health care. As the story...
‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving
The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snowplow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Salem?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Watch with care – Warnings about Staying Safe during upcomgin King Tides
After a long stretch of clear skies, today we were reminded that it is, in fact, November. For the next few months, we can expect the usual high winds and heavy rainfall that is typical for this time of year along the Oregon Coast. However, TCSO’s Garibaldi Deputy Sam Cummings, and Garibaldi Fire Department’s Division Chief Blake Paulsen, also want to remind residents and visitors about the dangers when viewing King Tides, and how to stay safe when spectating the powerful waves.
18-year-old victim identified in deadly Portland airport hotel shooting
An 18-year-old man killed Saturday night in a shooting at the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport has been identified. Parnell Badon, Jr., died some time after 9:30 p.m. at the hotel at 7900 N.E. 82nd Avenue, Port of Portland Police confirmed on Monday. The port police and...
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Readers respond: Sanctioned camps a start
It is a start to have a plan for sanctioned camps. Letting people squat and suffer anywhere they plant themselves is completely unmanageable. Every person who is homeless needs an outreach worker and must live in a sanctioned camp where services are available with rules for no drugs, no weapons and no aggression.
