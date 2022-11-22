ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home sales down 41% in Utah; prices still up from one year ago

SANDY, Utah — Home sales in Utah fell nearly 41% in October compared to one year ago, according to the Utah Association of Realtors, while the median sales price increased 7% during the same period. “Stubbornly high inflation and soaring borrowing costs have eroded buyer purchasing power and have...
