Authorities in Minnesota’s Otter Tail County have identified a man and a woman who were found dead near Battle Lake (MN) in what they believe was a murder-suicide. The County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen were found dead Monday afternoon outside a residence near Battle Lake.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO