Part one of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. But if for some reason you forgot the nutmeg or need more butter, it might be good to know what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. […]

2 DAYS AGO