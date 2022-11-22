ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

Guests interact with cat population of Purradise Springs

Purrt City may be the most unusual place a traveler can spend the night. Outwardly, it’s a kind of campground with tents to rent. But what differentiates Purrt City — the lodging portion of the Purradise Springs property near Fort White in Columbia County — from other outdoor accommodations are the year-round residents and occasional “tentmates.”
FORT WHITE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wspa.com

Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs

UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/crime/union-co-parents-charged-baby-removed-after-ingesting-drugs/. Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting …. UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested...
UNION, SC
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving

A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant

Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday. It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road. Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner for four. They have prepared over...
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala International Airport passes federal safety inspection

The City of Ocala has announced that the Ocala International Airport-Jim Taylor Field recently passed its annual inspection, which was conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The inspection took place on Monday, October 31 through Wednesday, November 2, and it revealed that the airport is being operated in compliance...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL

