pontevedrarecorder.com
Guests interact with cat population of Purradise Springs
Purrt City may be the most unusual place a traveler can spend the night. Outwardly, it’s a kind of campground with tents to rent. But what differentiates Purrt City — the lodging portion of the Purradise Springs property near Fort White in Columbia County — from other outdoor accommodations are the year-round residents and occasional “tentmates.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
wspa.com
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/crime/union-co-parents-charged-baby-removed-after-ingesting-drugs/. Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting …. UNION COUNTY (WSPA) — Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested...
WCJB
Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cassie Jones is a Vet Tech at UrgentVet in Gainesville. She said foods to stay away from is anything heavily seasoned, marinated or fried. This could be damaging to dogs and cats health. Turkey is fine, but Jones said to stick with the white, lean meats.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
UPDATE: Missing Putnam County man found safe
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Mr. Black was located safe on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Robert Black, 87, wandered away from his residence in...
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
WCJB
Levy County missing woman found shortly after was ‘Purple Alert’ issued
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Purple Alert for a missing Levy County woman has been rescinded after she was found safe. According to the sheriff’s office, Cheryl Knop, 62, left her home on Northeast 133 Avenue in Williston around 1 a.m. on Monday. She left behind all her personal belongings and was without her belongings.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet. Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire. No injuries were reported. Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it...
WCJB
University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant
Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
WCJB
Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday. It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road. Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner for four. They have prepared over...
wuft.org
Church in Williston to host Thanksgiving dinner for ‘absolutely anyone’
A Williston cowboy church will host a hearty Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for people who are in need or missing company for the holiday. Rafter Cross Cowboy Church at 4631 NE 162nd Court will put on the sit-down dinner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for “absolutely anyone,” its organizers say.
Security services offered in Clay County for businesses, apartment complexes
A new protective services program is coming to Clay County to provide both armed and unarmed services to commercial establishments such as apartment complexes, shopping plazas and restaurants.
ocala-news.com
Ocala International Airport passes federal safety inspection
The City of Ocala has announced that the Ocala International Airport-Jim Taylor Field recently passed its annual inspection, which was conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The inspection took place on Monday, October 31 through Wednesday, November 2, and it revealed that the airport is being operated in compliance...
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
