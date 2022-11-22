Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Watch: College Football Mascot Scuffle Breaks Out on Sideline
“Sparky the Sun Devil” and Wilbur T. Wildcat—who would you pick?
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bishop Gorman finishes No. 1 in final Nevada MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Nevada came to a close over the weekend with champions crowned at Allegiant Stadium and Carson High School. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) was among the victors, beating Bishop Manogue (Reno) 70-6 to capture the Class 5A crown. That victory helped propel the Gaels to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Nevada Appeal
For Pack and Rebels, season comes down to a big cannon
A look ahead to Saturday’s (3 p.m.) Mountain West football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9, 0-7) and UNLV Rebels (4-7, 2-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:. HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN: The game will be available on The Mountain West Network, at www.themw.com/watch. It will be televised in Southern Nevada on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. The game can be heard in Northern Nevada on 94.5 FM.
MaxPreps
Micah Alejado named 2022 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
travellemming.com
15 Best Las Vegas Breweries in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share the absolute best Las Vegas breweries. Though there are more than fifty breweries in Las Vegas, I’ve narrowed it down to the top 15, celebrated for their award-winning brews and lively atmospheres. From seasonal pours to refreshing beer slushies, you are bound to find a craft beer to your liking.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas
Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
Pizza Marketplace
Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas
Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
jammin1057.com
Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property
There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Saginaw’s delicatessen adds new items to Vegas menu
One of the best delicatessens in downtown Las Vegas just got a whole lot better. In addition to its enormous sandwiches (you’ll need two hands, as their slogan says), Saginaw’s just introduced a whole bunch of new menu items, guaranteeing that there will be something for everyone here.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
Fox5 KVVU
Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
whatnowvegas.com
Broken Yolk Cafe Attached to Development Proposed by Dapper Companies
What Now reported earlier this month on plans submitted by Dapper Development to the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a new development in Centennial Hills on the northwest corner of North Durango Drive and West Centennial Parkway. The submitted paperwork referred to several restaurant concepts requesting entitlements to open in the proposed development. These included Vegas-born concept SkinnyFats and toasted sandwich brand Cheba Hut.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
662K+
Followers
84K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0