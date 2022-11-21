Read full article on original website
mwwire.com
UNLV Vs Nevada: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction
UNLV vs Nevada: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction. The Wolf Pack and the Rebels square off in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon. Nevada Faces Off Against UNLV as the Wolf Pack look to keep the cannon blue to close out the season. WEEK 13: Nevada Wolf Pack...
mwwire.com
Mountain West Basketball: UNLV vs. Minnesota--Preview, Odds, Prediction
Mountain West Basketball: UNLV vs. Minnesota–Preview, Odds, Prediction. Runnin’ Rebels, Gophers battle for SoCal Challenge title. Game 6: UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (5-0) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) When: Wednesday, November 23rd – 7:30 PT. Where: JSerra Pavilion; San Juan Capistrano, CA. How to Watch: CBS Sports...
