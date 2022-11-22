Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons and throughout her time on Bravo has had multiple spinoffs. Her latest show was titled Kandi & the Gang and followed the Grammy-award winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant, named after her mom and aunts. Viewers that were hoping for a second season of the reality series, might be disappointed as Burruss recently revealed that Bravo has opted not to move forward with another season. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during...

