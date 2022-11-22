Broncos win, 42-23 Contact/Follow @MWCwire. One of the best things about a black Friday game is that you can be on national network TV. This game also comes with an early 10 AM MT kickoff. The early start led to a sluggish start for both Utah State and the Broncos, as they combined for five punts to start the game. The first non-punt drive was by Utah State, which got into field goal range with the help of 30 penalty yards by the Broncos, only to miss the 52-yard attempt when Aggie kicker Connor Cole drove the kick into the back of his right guard’s head.

LOGAN, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO