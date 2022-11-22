ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW doubles down on EV and battery production investment

BMW has announced that it will nearly double its investment in a planned EV production facility in Hungary and add battery production capabilities to the facility as well. BMW has been rapidly expanding its EV lineup and production over the past year, and it’s clear they have no intention of stopping. In the German brand’s most recent announcement, it will almost double its investment into a new EV production facility in Hungary to $2.08 billion. BMW will also be adding a $500 million battery production line to the planned facility as well.
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant

Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
Hyundai invests $926M in 2nd EV plant in GA

Hyundai Mobis will build a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. Kemp’s office said that Hyundai is investing $926 million in an Electric Vehicle Power Electric system facility in Bryan County, and it will eventually employ 1,500 people. “When we celebrated the groundbreaking...
Elon Musk confirms Tesla FSD Beta wide release to North America

The wait is finally over. In a recent post on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who purchased the FSD suite and who drives a qualified vehicle. Musk credited Tesla’s Autopilot/AI team for the milestone. “Tesla Full...
Tesla sends new batch of invites for Semi delivery event on December 1

The Tesla Semi delivery event on December 1 is closing in. And while tickets to the event are limited, Tesla has recently sent out a second batch of invites for retail investors. This should provide another chance for Tesla enthusiasts who wish to attend the Class 8 all-electric truck’s first deliveries at Gigafactory Nevada.
