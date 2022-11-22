BMW has announced that it will nearly double its investment in a planned EV production facility in Hungary and add battery production capabilities to the facility as well. BMW has been rapidly expanding its EV lineup and production over the past year, and it’s clear they have no intention of stopping. In the German brand’s most recent announcement, it will almost double its investment into a new EV production facility in Hungary to $2.08 billion. BMW will also be adding a $500 million battery production line to the planned facility as well.

