FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
frogsowar.com
How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones
NOV. 26| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 3:00 PM. Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 4 TCU closes the regular season when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX. The Horned Frogs...
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) will be looking to complete a perfect regular season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones (4-7) on Saturday afternoon. TCU used a late rally to get past Baylor last week and keep itself positioned for a College Football Playoff berth. Iowa State lost its hopes of becoming bowl eligible when it fell to Texas Tech in a 14-10 final last week.
footballscoop.com
Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes
TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
FOX Sports
Iowa State Cyclones play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in Portland, Oregon. Iowa State went 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.
houstoniannews.com
Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win
FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
goshockers.com
Shorthanded Shockers Stun SMU
DALLAS -- Trailing two sets to one and without star middle Natalie Foster due to injury, Wichita State rallied for a thrilling five-set win at SMU, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. It's the sixth win in the last seven tries for Wichita State (17-12, 12-6), who avenged a three-set defeat to the Mustangs on October 9.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Eagles, Judas Priest, Jack Harlow and More
For all the lack of big-name acts we've seen in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, things pick right back up on Black Friday, a day on which half of the concerts on this week's list occur. These acts are as big as they come. Metal gods Judas Priest return to North Texas for a show in Deep Ellum, and Southern rock band Eagles also makes its return for a concert in Fort Worth. Meanwhile in Irving, Jeezy, Juvenile, Big Tuck, Bun B and 8ball & MJG give fans all the Southern rap they can handle. Next week starts off with a mellow show at The Factory in Deep Ellum before completely changing course when Cannibal Corpse plays Victory Park the following night. All of your favorite pop stars will also be in town that night for KISS FM's Jingle Ball. That is just scratching the surface of what's to come this week. Let's just say that there is plenty to be thankful for.
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
