Doctors warn of increased COVID, flu, RSV cases heading into holidays
— Doctors in Indiana are warning of increased virus cases as we head into the holiday season. Officials at IU Health say they’ve been seeing an uptick in cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Experts recommend getting vaccinated before attending holiday gatherings, avoiding sick people, staying home if...
Indiana wild turkeys: a model for new conservation efforts
— As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, many may not realize a century ago, wild turkeys were near extinction. Conservation groups point to their restoration as evidence of what is possible and needed for many other species facing threats. Congress is considering the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, to address the estimated one-third...
North Decatur Girls Varsity Basketball
Greensburg- In the first home game of the campaign, North Decatur dominated visiting Switzerland County 74-34. North opened things up early shooting it well, pouring 22 points in the 1st period. Their stingy defense held the Lady Pacers to just 6 points. The scoring attack was balanced throughout the night as 9 Chargers got in the scoring column. Madi Allen scored 9 in the first; pushing the ball in transition and getting her mid-range shooting game going yet again. Kelsey Haley dropped in a dribble drive to the basket and knocked down a three-pointer from the corner. Kinker, Rohls, and Kunz all scored as well in the period.
