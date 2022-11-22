Greensburg- In the first home game of the campaign, North Decatur dominated visiting Switzerland County 74-34. North opened things up early shooting it well, pouring 22 points in the 1st period. Their stingy defense held the Lady Pacers to just 6 points. The scoring attack was balanced throughout the night as 9 Chargers got in the scoring column. Madi Allen scored 9 in the first; pushing the ball in transition and getting her mid-range shooting game going yet again. Kelsey Haley dropped in a dribble drive to the basket and knocked down a three-pointer from the corner. Kinker, Rohls, and Kunz all scored as well in the period.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO