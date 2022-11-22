Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Cedric The Entertainer on actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish losing everything | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Cedric The Entertainer discuss comedians telling offensive jokes and the dangers it has on ones career. When asked about Tiffany Haddish’s joke which caught backlash, Cedric said: “That particular joke was distasteful but I reached out to her [Tiffany Haddish] and we text back and forth...and she knows that I got love for her, I’m really rooting for her.”
FOX Sports
Steve Harvey gave Cedric The Entertainer his big break in comedy | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe sits with Cedric The Entertainer to discuss his relationship with Steve Harvey. Cedric reveals he met Steve in Dallas when he was down on his luck and the two have been partners since. Cedric said: “Steve has always been the person he is…an entrepreneur, go-getter and fixer. We’ve became friends, connected and had a good vibe with each other… it was easy we never try to get in each others way.”
