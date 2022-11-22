Shannon Sharpe sits with Cedric The Entertainer to discuss his relationship with Steve Harvey. Cedric reveals he met Steve in Dallas when he was down on his luck and the two have been partners since. Cedric said: “Steve has always been the person he is…an entrepreneur, go-getter and fixer. We’ve became friends, connected and had a good vibe with each other… it was easy we never try to get in each others way.”

2 DAYS AGO