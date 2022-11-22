Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football playoff scores: IHSAA state championship scoreboard
The Indiana high school football season concludes this weekend with IHSAA state championship games. Here is a live look at all the contests and a link to the brackets. Full bracket can be found here - 2022-23 IHSAA Football State Tournament presented by the Indianapolis Colts Class 6A State Tournament.
MaxPreps
Micah Alejado named 2022 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MaxPreps
High school football: Nebraska's Pierce takes over No. 1 spot in Small Town Top 25 rankings
Pierce (Neb.) won the battle of unbeatens in Nebraska and as a result moved into the top spot in the MaxPreps Small Town National Football Rankings. The Bluejays defeated previous No. 1 Aurora, 42-14 in the Nebraska C1 state finals on Tuesday and jumped from No. 5 to the No. 1 spot. Aurora (12-1) dropped to No. 5.
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
Much-Loved and Well-Known New Hampshire Sports Bar Now on the Market
While New England is filled with great tourist communities, there is no doubt that one of the most iconic is the Mount Washington Valley. Located at the base of Mount Washington, the area is home to attractions like Story Land, the Saco River, the Mount Washington Auto Road, and some of the best skiing east of the Mississippi River.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, including the following. CONNOR — Tr. Roy was driving through Connor and came across a two-vehicle crash. An investigation was conducted showing one vehicle was stopped for a school bus and was rear-ended by another car. Further investigation revealed the driver that struck the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. Tr. Roy conducted Field Sobriety Testing and determined the man was not impaired. The man admitted to throwing some of the beer in the ditch before Troopers could arrive. Tr. Roy issued the man a summons for driver consuming liquor in a motor vehicle on a public way, operator possessing an open alcoholic container on a public-way and littering from a motor vehicle.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
WMTW
Body of missing hiker found in the White Mountains
LINCOLN, N.H. — The body of a missing hiker who was last seen Sunday morning in the White Mountains of New Hampshire was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officials said. Officers said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 years old Wednesday, was being flown out of the search area in Franconia Notch.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
Here Are 20 of the Best Places in Maine to Get a Delicious Grilled Cheese
Who doesn't like grilled cheese? I mean honestly, it's warm, gooey, and makes you feel at home, no matter where you are!. There is nothing better when the weather is turning colder then enjoying dishes that make your belly feel comforted. Grilled cheese is the primary comfort food. Maine offers...
15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine
Ice fishing season is coming up here in Maine. Looking to try the sport for the first time? Here's some essential items you'll need for an epic day on the ice. More and more Mainers are looking to the great outdoors for recreation. Winter can be a long, cold, season; which can lead to bouts of cabin fever. Some embrace to cold weather by hitting the ski slopes, motoring down the trails on a snowmobile, or hiking lonely snow covered trails in snowshoes. Others hit the ice in hopes of a day chasing down flags, triggered by a big fish.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WGME
Why do fewer people these days have Maine accents?
(BDN) -- Why do some people have Maine accents, and others don’t?. If you believed some movies and TV shows, you’d think that as soon as you crossed the state line into Maine, you’d be met by legions of no-nonsense, plainspoken men and women who speak with the thickest Maine accents imaginable. According to pop culture, lobsters practically jump out of the sea here, but there’s nary a pronounced hard “r” to be found.
Have You Heard of the Smuttynose Island Axe Murders in Maine?
Many people know of the Isles of Shoals, a collection of islands off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire that are a popular destination during the summer months. Guests can travel aboard the Thomas Laighton out to Star Island, get off the boat and explore the area, or even spend the night at the Oceanic Hotel.
themainewire.com
Letter Reveals Mills Sought White List for Maine Media in Bid to Block Critical Coverage
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills sought the creation of a novel credentialing system for journalists last October in a bid to exclude certain media outlets from covering official state briefings and press conferences, according to a letter obtained by The Maine Wire. Mills’ Director of Communications Scott Ogden made...
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Comments / 0