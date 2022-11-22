ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Is ‘The Fabelmans’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHajg_0jK6qDNs00

Featuring an all-star cast including Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogan, it won’t be much longer until you can head out to watch The Fabelmans a Thanksgiving treat, indeed.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this coming-of-age drama, which is loosely based on the director’s younger years, follows Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) from the age of seven to 18 as he aspires to be a filmmaker all while dealing with the dysfunction within his family.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch The Fabelmans:

WHERE TO WATCH THE FABELMANS:

As of now, the only way to watch The Fabelmans is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Wednesday, Nov. 23. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon or releases for streaming on Peacock. Read on for more information.

WHEN WILL THE FABELMANS BE ON STREAMING?

Since The Fabelmans is being distributed by Universal Pictures, it will likely come to the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, Peacock, around 45 days after its release, meaning we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by mid to late January. However, other movies like Nope have taken a little longer to reach the streamer (more than 100 days to be exact) so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

WILL THE FABELMANS BE ON HBO MAX?

No, The Fabelmans will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

WILL THE FABELMANS BE ON NETFLIX?

No, The Fabelmans will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'

Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
ETOnline.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
Decider.com

Decider.com

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy