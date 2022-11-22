Read full article on original website
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Armed Cumberland man arrested after alleged business threats
Nov. 24—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to shoot employees of an Industrial Boulevard business and then ran from police for several blocks before he was taken into custody, according to Cumberland Police. Devone Theodore Baskin, 22, was arrested in the...
