GLOBE, Ariz. — An Arizona roadway is expected to be closed for more than a day as crews work to clear a crash involving a hazmat cleanup. State Route 77 is closed in both directions south of Globe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The scene of the crash is located near milepost 154 close to Dripping Springs Road, between Globe and Winkelman, according to officials.

GLOBE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO