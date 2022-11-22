Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for Nov. 15 – 21
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 15-21, 2021. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November 15. Sebastian Correa,...
State Route 77 closed near Globe due to overturned tanker carrying propane
GLOBE, Ariz. — An Arizona roadway is expected to be closed for more than a day as crews work to clear a crash involving a hazmat cleanup. State Route 77 is closed in both directions south of Globe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The scene of the crash is located near milepost 154 close to Dripping Springs Road, between Globe and Winkelman, according to officials.
Comments / 0