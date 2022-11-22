Beyond MoCo: $100,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading to Arrest, Conviction of Suspect in 2003 Carroll County Murder

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary in Olney; Surveillance Photos of Suspect’s Vehicle Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Olney. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying it. At approximately 2 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 4200 block of Cherry Valley Drive for the report of a residential burglary that occurred earlier.
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 32-year-old Hakeem Morris, unknown address, with the two robberies of the Dollar Tree store on Mateny Rd. and with the theft of the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Mateny Rd. that occurred in November 2022.
mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim’s property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, “At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence The post D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Seventy-Year-Old Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old from Germantown. Donnie Garnet Allen was last seen on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
WGAL
Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses
In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
WUSA
Two teens shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving day
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland around 2 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot near the DC Turkey Bowl game in NE.
Identity sought for card skimmer suspect in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.
Franklin County crash kills one
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County crash left one person dead on Nov. 19. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the roadway. Polk's 2009 Dodge Ram 1500...
'Things haven't been quite the same' | Friend remembers military couple killed after recent conviction of gunman
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Edward McDaniel would have just been retired this time last year. Instead, friends are remembering his life on the same month his killer was convicted. "He was very much looking toward retirement with his wife when this tragic event occurred," friend Chad Manske said. A jury...
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
Six Franklin County Businesses Burglarized In One Morning, Reward Offered For Suspects: PSP
Pennsylvania state police are searching for two men who robbed six businesses in Franklin County on Saturday, Nov. 19. PSP troopers from Chambersburg were called when an alarm went off at Maria and Sal's Pizzeria located on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, just over 30 minutes after midnight. The...
Gunman sought in Middle River double shooting
Police are still seeking a gunman after a double shooting in Middle River on Monday, and they are assuring residents that it wasn't random.
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
mocoshow.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Connection With Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda Involving Gold Gun and Gold Cadillac
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 27-year-old Brianna Zigler, of Oxon Hill, MD, with the armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave. Through the investigation, detectives identified Zigler as the second suspect involved in the armed robbery of the Apple store. On November 10, 2022, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging Zigler with armed robbery related charges.
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
