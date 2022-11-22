ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Beyond MoCo: $100,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading to Arrest, Conviction of Suspect in 2003 Carroll County Murder

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary in Olney; Surveillance Photos of Suspect’s Vehicle Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Olney. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying it. At approximately 2 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 4200 block of Cherry Valley Drive for the report of a residential burglary that occurred earlier.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville

A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt

In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim’s property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, “At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence The post D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Seventy-Year-Old Man

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old from Germantown. Donnie Garnet Allen was last seen on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses

In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Franklin County crash kills one

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County crash left one person dead on Nov. 19. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edgar Polk, 69, from Shippensburg, was traveling eastbound on Upper Strasburg Road (SR 533) in Letterkenny Township when his car traveled off the roadway. Polk's 2009 Dodge Ram 1500...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking

Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Connection With Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda Involving Gold Gun and Gold Cadillac

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 27-year-old Brianna Zigler, of Oxon Hill, MD, with the armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave. Through the investigation, detectives identified Zigler as the second suspect involved in the armed robbery of the Apple store. On November 10, 2022, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging Zigler with armed robbery related charges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

