Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
Natural recovery of liver and other organs after long-term alcohol use
Alcohol withdrawal is the process by which the body learns to function normally after giving up alcohol. During withdrawal, the person will experience many symptoms as the body adjusts to alcohol and needs the drug to feel normal.
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
New research attributed a small but growing number of liver-damage cases to turmeric supplements. Researchers identified 10 cases of liver problems from turmeric supplements, one resulting in death. Clinical evidence doesn't support turmeric use to treat or prevent any disease, one doctor said. Liver damage from turmeric supplements in the...
Study: Chemicals in common products linked to uterine fibroid tumors
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A new scientific study released Monday connects an increase in women suffering from uterine fibroids and everyday consumer products that use environmental phthalates. The study by scientists at Northwestern Medicine, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, said uterine fibroids are the most...
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Researchers Develop Non-Addictive Opioid Replacement, With No Side Effects, For Relief of Severe Pain
The discovery is considered a major advance in science and medicine, and a major step in eliminating the opioid scourge. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNational Institute on Drug Abuse, NeuroscienceNews.com, and MayoClinic.org.
Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk
Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
Warning: Popular COVID-19 Drug May Interact With Common Heart Medications
The review paper urges health systems to notify patients with heart disease who are using COVID-19 of potential drug interactions. Patients with heart disease who have symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to avoid progression to severe disease; however, it may interfere with several previously prescribed drugs. A review paper recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology investigates the possible drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and routinely used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential methods to reduce severe side effects.
How Alcohol Consumption Impacts Thyroid Function
Alcohol is known to have an effect on thyroid function, but the specifics are unclear. Some studies have reported that alcohol causes cellular toxicity, which results in a direct suppression of thyroid function. Other studies show that consuming alcohol in moderation has been reported to decrease the risk of developing...
How Herbs Can Affect Thyroid Disease
Like many things, some people are looking for natural alternatives to thyroid hormone replacement or anti-thyroid treatment. While there are no herbs that have thyroid hormone in them, there have been studies evaluating herbs as alternatives or add-ons to thyroid medication. For the most part, if you do not have...
How Cannabis Could Reduce The Need For Opioid Painkillers
Drug overdose deaths from opioids continue to rise in the U.S. as a result of both the misuse of prescription opioids and the illicit drug market. But an interesting trend has developed: Opioid emergency room visits drop by nearly 8% and opioid prescriptions are modestly lower in states where marijuana is legalized.
What to know about endometriosis and nausea
Nausea. This symptom may increase during a person’s period. In addition to nausea, endometriosis can cause other GI symptoms, such as:. Nausea can be a symptom of other conditions. However, if a person has additional endometriosis symptoms, it is possible they have the condition. A person should contact a...
How to Save Medicare Home Healthcare Per Tim Ashe of WellSky
In this week's episode, Editor of Managed Healthcare Executive, Briana Contreras, had the pleasure of speaking with Chief Clinical Officer of WellSky, Tim Ashe, about the issue of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cutting rates for Medicare home health. Tim addressed the solutions that are either underway or those that can potentially preserve access to these services.
What the 'Pathway Approach' Can Do to Improve Health Outcomes, Reduce Testing Delays For Cancer Care
Dr. Yuri Fesko of Quest Diagnostics says the "pathways approach" helped one health system speed the time between diagnosis and targeted treatment for lung cancer by as much as a month for some patients. This is the second part of a three-part video series. Editor of Managed Healthcare Executive, Briana...
What Are the Main Types of Sinus Infections?
As many as 28.9 million adults suffer from sinusitis. People who suffer from such always expect to be congested and in pain. Even temporary sinus infections can ruin your plans and bring on headaches and other terrible symptoms. Sinus comes from several infections. These infections trigger sinusitis anytime, whether you’re ready or not.
Talking PIE, the Act, Before Thanksgiving
AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell spoke with Managed Healthcare Executive® about Preapproval Information Exchange (PIE) Act of 2022, which would allow drug manufacturers to share information about a drug with payers before the drug is approved. Cantrell says passage of the PIE Act would speed up patient access to new medications.
Is it safe to mix pseudoephedrine and alcohol?
Pseudoephedrine is a nonprescription medication to relieve a blocked or stuffy nose. People should limit the amount of alcohol they consume while taking pseudoephedrine. The class of medications pseudoephedrine belongs to is nasal decongestants. It is usually available in tablet form. However, there is also a liquid form of pseudoephedrine available.
Some medications in short supply at local pharmacies as demand outstrips production
Prescription drug shortages are becoming a growing concern as pharmaceuticals ranging from Adderall for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder to amoxicillin for infections run into short supply. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that the Adderall shortage could be an issue until the new year, affecting both adult and child...
