Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Quick Recap: Oklahoma State routs Tulsa in 82-56 win

STILLWATER, Okla. — In its first game back at home for the first time in nearly two weeks, Oklahoma State basketball routed Tulsa, 82-56, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. *Oklahoma State wins the...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Predictions for OSU-West Virginia in Regular-Season Finale

With three losses in its last four games, Oklahoma State on Saturday looks to put its regular-season schedule to bed on a high note as West Virginia comes to Stillwater for the penultimate game of the 2022season. OSU is coming off a dreadful Bedlam showing in which it fell behind...
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Natalie Cook earns

Oklahoma State Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Dave Smith and cross country runners Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook picked up several yearly awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and Big 12 following their performances this season, the organizations announced Tuesday. Smith swept the men’s and women’s Coach of the…
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of final regular season week

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest energetic bowl streaks within the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons courting again to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they appear to finish the yr on a excessive be aware as soon as once more. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in 5 of the final six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl video games after its victory over Notre Dame within the Fiesta Bowl final season. The Pokes now personal the second-highest successful proportion amongst groups with 20 bowl appearances, and highest amongst groups with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

OSU livestock judging team wins national championship for second year in a row

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University livestock judging team won high team overall at the 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition on Nov. 14. This fall marks the 22nd year OSU has brought home a national championship since its first win in 1925. Also in 2022, the university’s head judging coach, Parker Henley, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in two years. Henley is an assistant professor in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences and an OSU Extension specialist in beef seedstock management.
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Weekend rain on the way

Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show

Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
PERRY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
TULSA, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

UCO facing three Title IX lawsuits, two others dismissed

In the last 18 months, five lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging Title IX violations by the University of Central Oklahoma. Three are still ongoing, while two others have been dismissed. Most recently, in September, three members of the women’s track and field team filed a class action complaint alleging UCO violated Title IX — which prohibits sexual discrimination and sexual…
pdjnews.com

Gary Lee Wilson

Gary Lee Wilson, age 75, of Perry, passed away on November 21, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home of Perry. Gary was born on March 25, 1947, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to E.L. and Amelia...
PERRY, OK

