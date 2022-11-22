Read full article on original website
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State routs Tulsa in 82-56 win
STILLWATER, Okla. — In its first game back at home for the first time in nearly two weeks, Oklahoma State basketball routed Tulsa, 82-56, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. *Oklahoma State wins the...
OK State gets back to work against up-and-down Tulsa
Following a two-game getaway to the Bahamas and nearly a week to recover, Oklahoma State gets back to action Friday
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Predictions for OSU-West Virginia in Regular-Season Finale
With three losses in its last four games, Oklahoma State on Saturday looks to put its regular-season schedule to bed on a high note as West Virginia comes to Stillwater for the penultimate game of the 2022season. OSU is coming off a dreadful Bedlam showing in which it fell behind...
Stillwater holds off furious comeback attempt, heads to 6AII title game with 33-28 victory
By Glen Brockenbush Stillwater photo by Christian Potts PONCA CITY - Stillwater struck early and often, firmly grabbing its ticket to the Class 6AII state championship game and never letting go. At least that’s how it looked in the first half of Friday’s semifinal game. But Edmond Deer ...
Deep Sixed: Owasso upends No. 1 Tulsa Union, 50-47, in six overtime thriller
By Mike Moguin | Photos by David C. Fisher BROKEN ARROW - It took a half dozen extra periods to do it, but Owasso pulled it off. That is, an upset of top-ranked Tulsa Union, 50-47, in six overtimes Friday night in the second game of the Class 6AI state semifinals at Memorial Stadium in Broken ...
pdjnews.com
Natalie Cook earns
Oklahoma State Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Dave Smith and cross country runners Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook picked up several yearly awards from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and Big 12 following their performances this season, the organizations announced Tuesday. Smith swept the men’s and women’s Coach of the…
blackchronicle.com
Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of final regular season week
Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest energetic bowl streaks within the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons courting again to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they appear to finish the yr on a excessive be aware as soon as once more. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in 5 of the final six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl video games after its victory over Notre Dame within the Fiesta Bowl final season. The Pokes now personal the second-highest successful proportion amongst groups with 20 bowl appearances, and highest amongst groups with 30.
Ponca City News
OSU livestock judging team wins national championship for second year in a row
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University livestock judging team won high team overall at the 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition on Nov. 14. This fall marks the 22nd year OSU has brought home a national championship since its first win in 1925. Also in 2022, the university’s head judging coach, Parker Henley, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in two years. Henley is an assistant professor in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences and an OSU Extension specialist in beef seedstock management.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KFOR
Weekend rain on the way
Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
pdjnews.com
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
pdjnews.com
UCO facing three Title IX lawsuits, two others dismissed
In the last 18 months, five lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging Title IX violations by the University of Central Oklahoma. Three are still ongoing, while two others have been dismissed. Most recently, in September, three members of the women’s track and field team filed a class action complaint alleging UCO violated Title IX — which prohibits sexual discrimination and sexual…
pdjnews.com
Gary Lee Wilson
Gary Lee Wilson, age 75, of Perry, passed away on November 21, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home of Perry. Gary was born on March 25, 1947, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to E.L. and Amelia...
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
