Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney jokes that his kids are “pretty devastated” about getting a baby brother

Mariah Carey admits her obsession with Christmas stems from her tough childhood. “When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 52, told W magazine on Friday. “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.” Carey added that she knows people tend to look at her as “so festive”...

25 MINUTES AGO