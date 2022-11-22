Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney jokes that his kids are “pretty devastated” about getting a baby brother

Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey reveals ‘messed-up’ childhood is reason she loves Christmas
Mariah Carey admits her obsession with Christmas stems from her tough childhood. “When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 52, told W magazine on Friday. “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.” Carey added that she knows people tend to look at her as “so festive”...
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
Comments / 0