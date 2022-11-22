ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives

MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three killed in Marion County accident Friday

MARION COUNTY, Kan. — Three women died in an accident in Marion County Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 52-year-old Charlotte Sue Cole of Moundridge was traveling north on K-256 when the van pulled out in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus going west on U.S. 56 just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog

On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Planning Commission to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday

NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Project after holiday will close South Main

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Plans approved for new Newton Public Library

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
Hutch Post

Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
WICHITA, KS
