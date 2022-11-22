Read full article on original website
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
Three killed in Marion County accident Friday
MARION COUNTY, Kan. — Three women died in an accident in Marion County Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 52-year-old Charlotte Sue Cole of Moundridge was traveling north on K-256 when the van pulled out in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus going west on U.S. 56 just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog
On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
Planning Commission to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday
NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
Demel retires after 51 years as Barton County employee
The world is a different place than it was in 1971. In September of that year, Gary Demel began his long career as a Barton County employee. Demel did a little of everything for the Road and Bridge Department, working as shop foreman since 1988. That run came to an end with a retirement luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18.
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Arson believed to be cause of car fire in west-central Salina
A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of S. Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When they arrived,...
Plans approved for new Newton Public Library
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
Firefighters respond to fire at Salina landfill
Nobody was injured after a fire at the Salina Landfill Tuesday afternoon. Salina Fire Department, responded to the blaze at 4292 S. Burma Road and was able to extinguish it. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
