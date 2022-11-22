Read full article on original website
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
One in eight older adults experienced depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new, large-scale study of more than 20,000 older adults in Canada found that approximately 1 in 8 older adults developed depression for the first time during the pandemic. For those who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers were even worse. By the autumn of 2020 almost half (45%) of this group reported being depressed.
My RATs are negative but I still think I might have COVID. Should I get a PCR test?
You've been exposed to COVID and are starting to get symptoms. But after a couple of days of testing with rapid antigen tests (RATs), your tests remain negative. Mass PCR testing has been scaled back, so in what situations can you get a PCR? And why might it be useful?
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
Experts recommend using COVID-19 resources to tackle the 'silent pandemic' of antimicrobial resistance
Infections that can't be treated with antibiotics are a global health crisis and experts are calling for the Canadian government to use COVID-19 resources to address the "silent pandemic" of superbugs. Canada has an opportunity to become a global leader in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a growing health crisis...
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
Researchers discover existing drug can disrupt coronavirus replication
In early 2020, Eric Pringle and Brett Duguay found themselves spending much of their time in their microbiology lab on the seventh floor of Dal's Tupper Building. The virologists were busy testing potential antivirals for common cold coronaviruses and were seeing promising results. The pair, both post-doctoral researchers working with...
Study sheds new light on the link between oral bacteria and diseases
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified the bacteria most commonly found in severe oral infections. Few such studies have been done before, and the team now hopes that the study can provide deeper insight into the association between oral bacteria and other diseases. The study is published in Microbiology Spectrum.
Educational background and previous brain injury may be associated with higher risk of frontotemporal dementia
Two recent studies from the University of Eastern Finland show that educational background and previous traumatic brain injury may potentially affect the risk of frontotemporal dementia. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is one of the most common causes of dementia in working-age people. FTD spectrum disorders have, depending on the subtype, major...
Increased genetic testing could identify concealed cardiomyopathy
Researchers from the Centenary Institute have found that concealed cardiomyopathy is an important cause of sudden cardiac death where no cause is found from autopsy—and that genetic testing can help identify cases of concealed cardiomyopathy which provides a cause of death and also helps guide care of surviving relatives.
Immune cells in ALS patients can predict the course of the disease
By measuring immune cells in the cerebrospinal fluid when diagnosing ALS, it is possible to predict how fast the disease may progress according to a study from Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications. ALS is a rare, but fatal disease that affects the nerve cells and leads to paralysis of...
Novel ways to measure glucose levels without drawing blood
A recent study affiliated with UNIST has reported a new route for measuring blood sugar levels (BGLs) without drawing blood. This is a revolutionary, non-invasive technique for testing blood glucose levels, using electromagnetic (EM)-wave-based glucose sensor inserted under the skin. Their findings have attracted much attention, as the method eliminates the need for patients with diabetes to repeatedly prick their fingers with a glucose meter.
Researchers explode tumor cells with nanobubbles 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt
They function by gathering around the tumor and detonating once triggered by low-frequency ultrasound waves.
'Mass testing' linked to 25% cut in COVID-19 related hospital admissions
The first ever voluntary "mass testing" pilot for people without COVID symptoms was associated with an overall 25% reduction in COVID-19 related hospital admissions, including an initial 43% reduction with military assistance, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Assuming this effect was causal, the researchers say the pilot...
Diagnostic marker found for deadly brain disease marked by dementia, movement problems
Zooming in on a single disease and studying it intensely is often the most productive route to finding treatments. But there's no easy way to distinguish among people living with any of the primary tauopathies—a group of rare brain diseases marked by rapidly worsening problems with thinking and movement—because the symptoms are too similar. As a result, most studies on primary tauopathies have included a mix of such diseases, even though researchers know that the diseases differ in important ways and probably require different treatments.
Investigating plasma to predict COVID-19 progression
Just as oil is essential to keep a car's motor running, blood is essential to keep the body functioning. The presence of particular proteins in the plasma, the liquid component of blood, may signal the presence of a disease or indicate the severity of a condition. Now, researchers in Japan have uncovered several key plasma proteins that are related to severe COVID-19.
Scientists discover new mechanism associated with severe COVID-19
Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil have found that severe COVID-19 is associated with an imbalance in an important immune system signaling pathway. The discovery helps explain at the molecular level why some people infected by SARS-CoV-2 develop a potentially fatal systemic inflammation. It also paves the way to the development of more specific therapies.
Neuroscientists discover a new drug candidate for treating epilepsy
Temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) is one of the most common types of epilepsy worldwide. Although symptomatic medications are available, one-third of TLE patients remain unresponsive to current treatment, so new drug targets are critically needed. A research team co-led by a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) neuroscientist has recently identified and developed a new drug candidate with the potential for effectively treating TLE by suppressing neuroinflammation.
