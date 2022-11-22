ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Google TV and Android TV are switching to App Bundles to help you save precious space

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCn3k_0jK6lkZK00

What you need to know

  • Google is introducing App Bundles for Google TV and Android TV.
  • Both smart TV OSes will require App Bundles instead of APKs from May 2023.
  • The aim is to enhance the user experience of smart TV owners who often need to uninstall apps because of their confined storage options.

Next year, Google TV and Android TV will need to have archivable Android App Bundles, the search giant announced Monday. The move is to favor Smart TVs that usually ship with low storage, particularly the low-end ones, and eventually save storage for users.

In the new Android Developers blog post , Google mentions that many smart TVs in 2022 still have limited amounts of storage space on average. It means users often are likely to meddle with the apps' installation and uninstallation every once in a while. The Android App Bundles are said to be saviors for such consumers going forward from next year.

Google says App Bundles are "smaller, faster, fresher, and better than its precursor."

For the uninitiated, Google first introduced Android App Bundles (AAB) back in 2018, a new format for developers to essentially split their apps into different components instead of bundling under one big package, more commonly known as APK (Android Package Kits).

While the latter generally occupies more storage on an Android phone during installation, the AAB makes the app install only the required components for an app to get installed. Thus, it aims to lessen the storage on Android devices, and Google touts an "average of 20% total size savings" when compared to APKs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq56Z_0jK6lkZK00

(Image credit: Google)

This doesn't mean that the app isn't fully installed. It does a quick install, and additional components will be installed later if required. Meanwhile, the app gets up and running more quickly. It also saves data for users who, in particular, install or update their apps through mobile data.

The other key benefits of AABs apart from the storage space include the ability to archive an app instead of uninstalling it, which can save around 60% of app storage while essential parts of the app remain for you to easily restore it at a moment's notice. This is super beneficial to streaming devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV , which we often complain about for its low storage.

Likewise, the App Bundles are supported (through Google Play Store) on all Android devices, like TV, phone, tablet, watch, and auto.

Google further explains that migrating existing TV apps from APK to AAB would take an average engineer about three days. That said, Google is giving developers around six months to complete the entire transition, with a deadline of May 2023.

Additionally, Google warns of the consequences of not adhering to the deadline. "For TV apps not transitioned in time, Google may hide such apps from the TV surface. If you're working on a brand new TV app, be sure to use Android App Bundles from the start!"

Google is also providing methods and a developer guide to learn more about the new migration to App Bundles from APK format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009TwR_0jK6lkZK00

Chromecast with Google TV

Looking to up your smart TV game? The Chromecast with Googl eTV gets you 4K content on the fly and access to thousands of popular apps for all the movies and shows your heart desires. And with Google Assistant, you're always a click away from great recommendations.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Business Insider

How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways

You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
CNET

Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone

Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Central

Best Fitbit 2022

Want a Fitbit but aren't sure which one is for you? Here's a guide to help make your decision a little easier.
Android Central

Android 13 Stable

Nothing on Verizon locked yet. Had it for a while as I participated in the beta program. Unlocked by the way. Guys, please state location, carrier and locked / unlocked when you post…this would be very helpful to set expectations. Thanks,. R.
technewstoday.com

How to Clear Cache on Roku Device

Every device, including Roku, creates temporary cache data, which speeds up future loading time. The more we use a device, the larger the cache data will get. However, these piled-up cache data can also cause your Roku device to malfunction. That’s why it’s important to clear such cache data, as...
Android Central

Carl Pei signs off on Elon Musk making an Android phone competitor

Elon recently shared his intentions to create a new phone. It likely could be beyond the current Android and iOS operating systems. The creator of Nothing, Carl Pei, says he's eager to see what Elon can accomplish. While everyone was preoccupied with Black Friday sales, Elon Musk, the new owner...
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Android Central

Alexa is a $10 billion 'failure;' should you still buy an Echo during Black Friday?

Amazon is currently laying off huge portions of its workforce. And according to a report from Business Insider (opens in new tab), the company will soon fire 10,000 more, many of whom will come from the Worldwide Digital unit that manages Echo devices and the Alexa app. Apparently, the division has lost billions every year for several years and is "on pace to lose $10 billion" in 2022.
knowtechie.com

Alexa will lose around $10 billion for Amazon in 2022

Alexa has been one of Amazon’s biggest projects, but the voice assistant and its related products will lose the company around $10 billion this year. A recent report from Insider explains how the company’s plans to monetize Alexa and Echo products have yet to come to fruition. Worldwide...
Android Authority

How to transfer data to a new Android phone

Set up your new phone with a tap. Switching to a new phone is fun and exciting but can be tedious if you have many apps and data to transfer to the new device. Luckily, some excellent cloud storage services around make it quick and easy to transfer files, settings, and app data from an older phone with just a tap. Here’s how to transfer data to a new Android phone.
Android Central

Samsung Notes backup to PC?

Q1. How to backup Samsung Notes app data to PC? (phone is faulty unstable dying soon, need to backup to PC first then restore backup to new phone) Q2. Does Google account backup Samsung Notes app data to Google account by default?. Q3. How to set Google account to backup...
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy