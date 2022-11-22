Read full article on original website
Related
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
‘Glass Onion’ Review: A Densely Layered Comic Whodunit
The secret of a great murder mystery is a mixture of complexity and solvability. The case needs to be dense enough that it can’t be figured out before the solution is revealed — but once the solution is revealed, it needs to feel like the answer was staring the audience in the face the entire time. So the idea of a glass onion — with its densely packed but transparent layers — works perfectly as a metaphor not just for this particular Benoit Blanc detective story but for pretty much every entry in the whodunit genre. And even though Glass Onion is writer/director Rian Johnson’s second whodunit (or third, if you count his debut film, Brick), this feels like his definitive work in this style, throwing everything he’s learned so far, and everything he wants to say, into an extremely satisfying and surprisingly timely thriller.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
‘Fast X’ Will Reportedly Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made
The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space. And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming
Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie
Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary. The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
150+ Black Friday deals you can still shop
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Black Friday may be over, but there's still plenty of deals you can still shop. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other big retailers are still offering plenty of deals on everything from home essentials and holiday gifts to must-have tech and mattresses as we approach Cyber Monday. The editors from Reviewed, part of USA Today’s network and a comprehensive source for unbiased, trustworthy and lab-tested reviews, are here to track all the best Black Friday 2022 deals still around so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy some retail therapy.
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
Bob Iger Replaces Bob Chapek as Disney CEO
Shocking news out of Disney: After finally retiring from the company at the end of 2021, Bob Iger — who previously served as Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020 — has been brought back to lead the company, replacing his own successor, Bob Chapek. According to the press...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0