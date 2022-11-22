Read full article on original website
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Features A De-Aged Harrison Ford
Every Indiana Jones needs to be a thrill ride right out of the gate... and apparently, the best way to achieve that for the upcoming fifth film was digitally de-aging Harrison Ford. The team behind the latest entry in the franchise was struggling to figure out what the next iconic opening sequence would be, and after much deliberation, they figured out their angle. Rumors of a de-aged Harrison Ford had been floating around following a photo of the actor wearing motion-capture dots on his face, but a recent report from Empire has officially confirmed it. Of course, this kind of tech isn’t without its detractors. A lot of people weren’t even sure if Ford would reprise his role in the first place, let alone go to these kinds of lengths for the production.
Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums
Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
45 Years Ago: Burt Reynolds Parodies Football and Self-Help in ‘Semi-Tough’
Director Michael Ritchie's "Semi-Tough" may not be the greatest football movie ever made, but it's certainly one of the most interesting. Released on Nov. 18, 1977, it touches on everything from the life of a pro football team on the road, to the self-help movements of the '70s, and to the nature of love and friendship. It's also a great example of the kind of movies that populated that decade: funny and serious at the same time, not afraid to brush up against big ideas, and designed as an entertainment for adults.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Bruce Springsteen Addresses $5,000 Ticket Pricing Controversy
Bruce Springsteen is finally walking fans through a controversial process where Ticketmaster used so-called "dynamic pricing" for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band. Reports followed of exorbitant ticket costs which exceeded $5,000. "What I do is a very simple thing," Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "I tell my...
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Elton John’s 10 Most Legendary Concerts
Elton John has established himself across more than 50 years of performing as one of the most dynamic performers in the history of music. From stage designs to lighting and costumes, John's concerts have been feasts for the eyes. Still, those elements never overwhelmed the music. With one of the richest catalogs ever created by a solo artist, John has always had plenty of material to work with. In concert, he's brought these songs to life, delivering deeper instrumentation, powerful emotion and an unmatched level of showmanship.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
‘Fast X’ Will Reportedly Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made
The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space. And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’
Is Bradley Cooper our generation’s Steve McQueen? I would not have necessarily made that connection, but it appears that Cooper will be the one to fill the shoes (and iconic shoulder holster) of McQueen in a new movie about Frank Bullitt, the title character in the 1968 cop thriller that remains one of McQueen’s most famous roles. The film will be directed by none other than Steven Spielberg.
Bob Dylan Publishers Accused of Selling Fake Signed Books
Publishers of Bob Dylan’s latest book are offering refunds to those who purchased “hand-signed” editions, admitting they used autopen technology. Simon & Schuster originally announced that 900 copies of The Philosophy of Modern Song had been personally autographed by Dylan. They apparently refused to own up at first when fans discovered the copies employed automatic replication.
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’
Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
‘Glass Onion’ Review: A Densely Layered Comic Whodunit
The secret of a great murder mystery is a mixture of complexity and solvability. The case needs to be dense enough that it can’t be figured out before the solution is revealed — but once the solution is revealed, it needs to feel like the answer was staring the audience in the face the entire time. So the idea of a glass onion — with its densely packed but transparent layers — works perfectly as a metaphor not just for this particular Benoit Blanc detective story but for pretty much every entry in the whodunit genre. And even though Glass Onion is writer/director Rian Johnson’s second whodunit (or third, if you count his debut film, Brick), this feels like his definitive work in this style, throwing everything he’s learned so far, and everything he wants to say, into an extremely satisfying and surprisingly timely thriller.
Bob Iger Replaces Bob Chapek as Disney CEO
Shocking news out of Disney: After finally retiring from the company at the end of 2021, Bob Iger — who previously served as Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020 — has been brought back to lead the company, replacing his own successor, Bob Chapek. According to the press...
