NEW YORK -- The bond we share with our dogs is unlike any relationship, but one New York City photographer works to capture their true personality through her lens.In life, a job is how we sustain a living, but it's another thing if you love what you do. Take Carmen Gonzalez as an example."I think that I have the best job in the world because I actually take photos of dogs all day long. So is there anything better than that? I don't think so," Gonzalez told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.Gonzalez is a photographer and was born and raised in Puerto...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO