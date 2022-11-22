Justin Bieber Says Hailey Makes His Life 'Magic' In Sweet Birthday Message

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is wishing his wife Hailey Bieber the happiest of birthdays. The model turned 26 on Tuesday, November 22nd, and her husband took to Instagram to share a sweet message and some even sweeter photos of them together.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," Bieber wrote in his caption. The photo series includes an adorable selfie as well as shots of the couple exploring nature in Japan. One photo shows Bieber and Hailey kissing while wrapped around some bamboo.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed that they added a new member to their family . Hailey took to her Instagram Story to introduce fans to the couple's adorable new puppy named Piggy Lou. "This is Oscar's new baby sister," she wrote in another post that shows the small puppy wearing a pig costume. Oscar is the couple's first dog which joined their family in 2018, according to People .

Shortly before Halloween, Bieber was spotted going to church with Shawn Mendes . According to TMZ , the Canadian pop stars were seen worshipping together at Churchome in Beverly Hills, but it's unclear if they sang inside the church. After the service, Shawn was seen getting into Justin's car as they left Churchome together. The sighting comes after both Bieber and Mendes ended their respective tours for mental health reasons.