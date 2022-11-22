ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices cratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
defpen

Report Finds Inflation Boosts Household Spending By Nearly $500 Per Month

A report from Moody’s Analytics has found that U.S. households are spending $433 per month more due to inflation. “Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” economist Bernard Yaros told CNBC. Last month, consumer prices jumped by nearly 8% from...
Times of San Diego

Expert: Black Friday Could Fall Short As Shoppers Struggle with Inflation Outpacing Wage Gains

An uncertain economy may have left Black Friday shoppers wary of splurging despite deeply discounted offers to win over consumers, according to an economics expert. On the one hand, the jobs market has been “very robust and very strong” with 260,000 jobs added in October, including 56,700 in California, according to Raymond Sfeir, director of the A. Gary Anderson Center for Economic Research at Chapman University.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Kiplinger

Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up

Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
CNBC

Inflation is coming down. Here's what that means for your annual pay raise

If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
FOX2Now

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
MISSOURI STATE
csengineermag.com

Construction Starts Will Show No Growth in 2023

Dodge Construction Network (www.construction.com) held its 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook on Nov. 15, 2022, a mainstay in the construction industry for over 80 years. The forecast predicts that total US construction starts will be unchanged in 2023 at $1.08 trillion. When adjusted for inflation total construction starts will dip 3%.
GOBankingRates

20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
Fatherly

October Rent Map Report Shows Where Rent Is Finally Dropping Nationwide

Rent prices — and the cost of housing in general — has been one of the more persistent pains of the current inflation situation. But — although rents are still much higher today than they were a year ago — things are finally looking up (or down, depending on how you look at it.) Basically, new data shows that rent is finally dropping nationwide, month-over-month. However, there are still some metrics that need improvement. Here’s what you need to know.
WISCONSIN STATE

