The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
House Prices Are Least Overvalued in These 11 States
The states where home prices remained the most stable in the past two years are now the least overvalued in the country.
Report Finds Inflation Boosts Household Spending By Nearly $500 Per Month
A report from Moody’s Analytics has found that U.S. households are spending $433 per month more due to inflation. “Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” economist Bernard Yaros told CNBC. Last month, consumer prices jumped by nearly 8% from...
Expert: Black Friday Could Fall Short As Shoppers Struggle with Inflation Outpacing Wage Gains
An uncertain economy may have left Black Friday shoppers wary of splurging despite deeply discounted offers to win over consumers, according to an economics expert. On the one hand, the jobs market has been “very robust and very strong” with 260,000 jobs added in October, including 56,700 in California, according to Raymond Sfeir, director of the A. Gary Anderson Center for Economic Research at Chapman University.
Investor home purchases tumble 30% as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
A new Redfin report showed that investor home purchases plunged in the third quarter of the year as higher mortgage rates rapidly slow the housing market.
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Gas Prices To Fall as 2022 Winds Up
Though still high, gasoline prices should trend lower as winter nears. No relief for diesel or heating oil consumers, though, and beware a natural gas spike.
Here's what Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi has to say about the odds of a US recession - and how the looming housing correction compares to 2008
In an interview with Insider, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi broke down his outlook for 2023. He sees a 50% chance of recession next year, and a soft landing remains possible. The top economist also explained why a looming housing correction won't be the same as the 2008 crash.
CNBC
Inflation is coming down. Here's what that means for your annual pay raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Retail gasoline prices are following the declines in the broader commodities market.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
csengineermag.com
Construction Starts Will Show No Growth in 2023
Dodge Construction Network (www.construction.com) held its 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook on Nov. 15, 2022, a mainstay in the construction industry for over 80 years. The forecast predicts that total US construction starts will be unchanged in 2023 at $1.08 trillion. When adjusted for inflation total construction starts will dip 3%.
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
October Rent Map Report Shows Where Rent Is Finally Dropping Nationwide
Rent prices — and the cost of housing in general — has been one of the more persistent pains of the current inflation situation. But — although rents are still much higher today than they were a year ago — things are finally looking up (or down, depending on how you look at it.) Basically, new data shows that rent is finally dropping nationwide, month-over-month. However, there are still some metrics that need improvement. Here’s what you need to know.
New home sales unexpectedly climb in October despite steep mortgage rates
Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the past year, pushing many prospective homebuyers out of the market, even as home prices remain near a record-high.
marketplace.org
The economy’s contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
It’s not easy to figure out exactly which way this economy’s headed. That’s a theme we’ve returned to a couple of times recently on “Marketplace” when we’ve gotten apparently contradictory economic data points, like we did today. In the maybe-not-such-good-news column: First-time unemployment...
