vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
vicksburgnews.com
Gators memorable season ended in a 14-0 loss to West Point
Vicksburg High School football team’s season ended on Friday in a 14-0 loss to West Point in the North State Championship. “Our kids played extremely hard all season long including in the losses and tonight we played hard,” VHS Head Coach Todd McDaniel said. Tonight West Point capitalized on some of our mistakes and congrats to them for moving on.”
vicksburgnews.com
Sorority visits VHS field house to show support and feed the team
The Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority visited Vicksburg High School to show support and feed the team. “This project is in line with what we want to do with the community,” said Malisa Williams, President of Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “We support the City of Vicksburg and I think supporting the youth of Vicksburg is very important.”
vicksburgnews.com
Craft arrested for Claiborne County manslaughter
A man wanted out of Claiborne County has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department took to social media to as for the public’s assistance in locating Tyrese Craft. Craft is accused of...
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff Department seeking manslaughter suspect
The Claiborne County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, Claiborne County Sheriff Department took to social media, seeking the whereabouts of Tyrese Craft. If anyone has any information on Craft’s whereabouts,...
