Beaver County, PA

PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Vandals Strike North Sewickley Light Display for Second Time

(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) For the second time in less than a week vandals have struck a popular Christmas display in North Sewickley Township. The North Sewickley Township Police Department reported on their Facebook Page that the vandals struck again around 8:00 PM...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

House catches fire in Allegheny County

Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews from the city of Pittsburgh Fire Department were called to nearby Wilkinsburg for a house on fire in the 1100 block of South Avenue. Fire crews from the city found heavy fire showing from the first floor initially. Fire crews battled the fire and brought it under control quickly with no injuries reported. Crews remain on scene currently performing overhaul.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large flames at Kiski Township home

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters were battling a fully involved fire at a home in Kiski Township, Armstrong County, early Wednesday evening. Watch video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Sky 4 video showed the roof of the home on School Road engulfed in flames. It's not...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

South Negley Avenue bridge sidewalk to close for repairs

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday said they are closing the east sidewalk on the South Negley Avenue bridge in Shadyside. The bridge, which spans the East Busway and Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, had sparked concerns about its safety earlier this year, as many residents grew alarmed about the state of the city’s infrastructure in the wake of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Frick Park in January.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
SPRINGDALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to house fire in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 5th Street near Crawford Avenue at 8:25 p.m. A woman in the house at the time of the...
DUQUESNE, PA

