Read full article on original website
Related
12 Days of Scams | How scammers swindle holiday shoppers out of money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the holiday season, which means scammers are in full swing. The Better Business Bureau provided a list of 12 things to watch for during this scam season. "We're here to create a marketplace of trust between consumers and businesses," said Tony Binkley with the Better...
WXII 12
Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
6 Money Scams To Avoid
Financial scams are responsible for huge monetary losses by American consumers each year, and they've been on the uptick recently. Federal Trade Commission data from 2021 shows the agency received 2.8...
Don't get scammed this holiday season. Here's what to watch out for
While you're shopping for gifts and considering Giving Tuesday donations, bear in mind that scammers and fraudsters want to take advantage.
Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
Just in time for the holidays, some retail credit cards are now charging 30% or more
U.S. consumer debt, and particularly credit card debt, is on the rise according to a federal report released this week and surging interest rates on carryover credit card balances are likely to drive that debt even higher. On the verge of holiday shopping moving to front-of-mind for many consumers, it’s...
6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash
The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...
Impersonation Scams on the Rise Ahead of Holidays Prompting Response From Watchdogs
‘Tis the season to be … wary. The holiday weeks mean fewer days in the office — online or onsite. Staffers embark on their usual round-robins of vacation. We’re all browsing sites and stores in search of the best deals on, well … everything. In short,...
Crowdfunding Charity Scams Flourish During Holidays — How To Protect Your Donations
Tis' the season for giving, especially with Giving Tuesday just around the corner. But scammers certainly won't be taking a holiday according to a recent AARP poll. Charity scams are quite common...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Find The Best Companies for Debt Consolidation
Although finding a reputable debt consolidation provider is important, consolidating your debts can be a fantastic way to relieve financial stress. A competent debt consolidation business will take care of your creditors as well as other things. It will negotiate on your behalf to have your interest rates reduced and any additional fees or late payments that you have been incurring will be excused. The credit card with the highest interest rate or highest balance will receive a larger part of the total payment first. Once all of your debts have been paid off, the money that had been going toward this card will be divided amongst them.
CNET
Why Do Debit and Credit Cards Have Expiration Dates?
The expiration dates on credit cards and debit cards provide a number of benefits, including identity verification and fraud prevention. But if a card is expired, you may be unable to use it altogether. To avoid this scenario, you should pay attention to your card's expiration date and make sure you receive your replacement card on time.
Comments / 0