WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
GOBankingRates

6 Money Scams To Avoid

Financial scams are responsible for huge monetary losses by American consumers each year, and they've been on the uptick recently. Federal Trade Commission data from 2021 shows the agency received 2.8...
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Find The Best Companies for Debt Consolidation

Although finding a reputable debt consolidation provider is important, consolidating your debts can be a fantastic way to relieve financial stress. A competent debt consolidation business will take care of your creditors as well as other things. It will negotiate on your behalf to have your interest rates reduced and any additional fees or late payments that you have been incurring will be excused. The credit card with the highest interest rate or highest balance will receive a larger part of the total payment first. Once all of your debts have been paid off, the money that had been going toward this card will be divided amongst them.
CNET

Why Do Debit and Credit Cards Have Expiration Dates?

The expiration dates on credit cards and debit cards provide a number of benefits, including identity verification and fraud prevention. But if a card is expired, you may be unable to use it altogether. To avoid this scenario, you should pay attention to your card's expiration date and make sure you receive your replacement card on time.

