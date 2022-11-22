ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WKRN News 2

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Tennessee

Was the 16th state admitted into the United States in 1796. Since then, its population has burgeoned to around seven million people. Tennessee is home to cultural meccas like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, as well as incredible natural beauty, like the Great Smoky Mountains. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. With that kind of popularity, it’s no wonder that thousands of visitors stand on the highest point in Tennessee every year.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN

