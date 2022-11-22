Read full article on original website
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
List: Christmas parades planned in Middle Tennessee
Dozens of Christmas parades will march this holiday season in Middle Tennessee. Here's a list of when and where to find a parade near you.
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
wpln.org
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Division I Semifinals 2022
While Division II matchups are already set for the State Championship Game, Division I teams battled it out Friday night in the semifinals. Here are the scores from Friday, November 25 for the teams in our coverage area. East Nashville 41 at Covington 15. Pearl-Cohn 53 at Haywood 47. Maryville...
Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu season
Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC's highest category for flu spread.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Tennessee
Was the 16th state admitted into the United States in 1796. Since then, its population has burgeoned to around seven million people. Tennessee is home to cultural meccas like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, as well as incredible natural beauty, like the Great Smoky Mountains. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. With that kind of popularity, it’s no wonder that thousands of visitors stand on the highest point in Tennessee every year.
Filmmakers hope Tennessee can become the ‘Hollywood of the South’
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
wnky.com
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health
State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
