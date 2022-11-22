Read full article on original website
MLB Rumors: Angels ‘More Likely’ To Move Shohei Ohtani At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels endured another disappointing season and saw their playoff drought extend to eight years despite having two of the sport’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has accomplished virtually everything on the field,...
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP
On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
Trea Turner Rumors: Braves, Cubs & Phillies Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. The position is similar to what the Dodgers experienced last year with Corey Seager, although in that instance they had a perennial All-Star in Turner readily available to fill the need. Now, however, the Dodgers don’t have such luxury.
Albert Pujols & Justin Verlander Win 2022 MLB Comeback Player Of The Year Awards
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander were named the recipients of the respective 2022 National League and American League Comeback Player of the Year Awards. The Comeback Player of the Year Awards are officially sanctioned by MLB and have been presented annually since...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Rockies Among Interested Teams
Despite his struggles the past two seasons, Cody Bellinger has been a popular name in free agency after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger was set to go through the arbitration process for the fourth and final time of his career with a projected salary of $18.1 million salary for 2023, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Although center field has one of the weaker groups of talent in MLB, the Dodgers were uncomfortable paying that figure on essentially an upside play.
This Day In Dodgers History: Walter Alston Named Manager, Jim Tracy Signs Two-Year Extension
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history centered around managerial transactions involving Walter Alston and Jim Tracy. While the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn, team owner Walter O’Malley announced Alston as the new manager. He took over for Chuck Dressen, who managed the team for three seasons. Alston becoming...
What The Dodgers And Their Fans Should Be Thankful For
Thanksgiving is here, which means families and friends come together to enjoy great food and celebrate everything they have to be thankful for. But in Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros are (unfortunately) the only team who is thankful for the 2022 season, and the 29 other teams are trying to adjust their rosters so they can be celebrating the next Thanksgiving with their World Series trophy.
Key to the game: Saints must find a way to run the ball in San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints are going up against one of the best run defenses in the league. The 49ers haven't allowed a team to have more than 70 yards rushing in the last three games.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Carlos Rodón Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to terms with Clayton Kershaw, but they still need to add at least one more starting pitcher to their roster. Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom are the top two options available, and the Dodgers will likely be interested in both to some degree. But Carlos Rodón is also a free agent, and he is going to be a coveted option as well after back-to-back fantastic seasons.
Brandon Gomes Doesn’t Believe Dodgers Need Set Closer For 2023 Season
Kenley Jansen served as the Los Angeles Dodgers closer for nearly a decade, but that changed last season when he signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves in free agency. The Dodgers were interested in bringing Jansen back, but could not agree on the contract length and ultimately pivoted...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts In Favor Of Pitch Clock & And Ban On Shifts
The 2023 season is set to bring more changes to MLB as three new rules will be implemented after the joint competition committee approved them last month. After experimenting with it at the Minor League levels in recent seasons, a pitch clock is coming to the Majors. Defensive shifts for infielders will also be banned, and larger bases will be used.
MLB News: Sports Betting Swings and Misses in California
Back in August, Major League Baseball became the first professional sports league to support statewide mobile gaming initiatives in California with the support of local teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres. Coalitions supporting and opposing Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 — dueling...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Carlos Correa Considered ‘Long Shot’
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in the opening stages of free agency with holes at key spots on their roster, mainly shortstop, and they have been linked to Carlos Correa as a potential replacement for Trea Turner. With many suitors for premier infielders who are guaranteed to receive mega-contracts,...
WATCH: Oregon 4-star RB commit Dante Dowdell runs for 5 TD in playoff game
If it wasn’t clear before, it’s become pretty obvious that the Oregon Ducks are welcoming a highly talented player to Eugene for the 2023 season. 4-star running back Dante Dowdell, the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class and an Oregon commit since May of 2022, had a massive performance on Friday night in the Picayune Memorial playoff game, rushing for 274 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. This is just another in the long ling of stellar performances that Dowdell has put forth in his final high school season, where he’s amassed 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 203 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per rush. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Dowdell is a bruiser of a running back and he has a close relationship with Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn. Dowdell was in Eugene for a visit during the Ducks’ game vs. Washington, which I’m told went very well. Check out the highlights from his monster game on Friday night. TD #1https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596310879972335617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596310879972335617%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #2https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596317826062913539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596317826062913539%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #3https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596331224187908096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596331224187908096%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #4https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596335039864000512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596335039864000512%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #5https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596338462730649601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596338462730649601%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-win11
