This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP

On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
Trea Turner Rumors: Braves, Cubs & Phillies Among Interested Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. The position is similar to what the Dodgers experienced last year with Corey Seager, although in that instance they had a perennial All-Star in Turner readily available to fill the need. Now, however, the Dodgers don’t have such luxury.
Albert Pujols & Justin Verlander Win 2022 MLB Comeback Player Of The Year Awards

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander were named the recipients of the respective 2022 National League and American League Comeback Player of the Year Awards. The Comeback Player of the Year Awards are officially sanctioned by MLB and have been presented annually since...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Rockies Among Interested Teams

Despite his struggles the past two seasons, Cody Bellinger has been a popular name in free agency after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger was set to go through the arbitration process for the fourth and final time of his career with a projected salary of $18.1 million salary for 2023, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Although center field has one of the weaker groups of talent in MLB, the Dodgers were uncomfortable paying that figure on essentially an upside play.
What The Dodgers And Their Fans Should Be Thankful For

Thanksgiving is here, which means families and friends come together to enjoy great food and celebrate everything they have to be thankful for. But in Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros are (unfortunately) the only team who is thankful for the 2022 season, and the 29 other teams are trying to adjust their rosters so they can be celebrating the next Thanksgiving with their World Series trophy.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Carlos Rodón Interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to terms with Clayton Kershaw, but they still need to add at least one more starting pitcher to their roster. Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom are the top two options available, and the Dodgers will likely be interested in both to some degree. But Carlos Rodón is also a free agent, and he is going to be a coveted option as well after back-to-back fantastic seasons.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts In Favor Of Pitch Clock & And Ban On Shifts

The 2023 season is set to bring more changes to MLB as three new rules will be implemented after the joint competition committee approved them last month. After experimenting with it at the Minor League levels in recent seasons, a pitch clock is coming to the Majors. Defensive shifts for infielders will also be banned, and larger bases will be used.
MLB News: Sports Betting Swings and Misses in California

Back in August, Major League Baseball became the first professional sports league to support statewide mobile gaming initiatives in California with the support of local teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres. Coalitions supporting and opposing Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 — dueling...
WATCH: Oregon 4-star RB commit Dante Dowdell runs for 5 TD in playoff game

If it wasn’t clear before, it’s become pretty obvious that the Oregon Ducks are welcoming a highly talented player to Eugene for the 2023 season. 4-star running back Dante Dowdell, the No. 9 RB in the 2023 class and an Oregon commit since May of 2022, had a massive performance on Friday night in the Picayune Memorial playoff game, rushing for 274 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns. This is just another in the long ling of stellar performances that Dowdell has put forth in his final high school season, where he’s amassed 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 203 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per rush. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Dowdell is a bruiser of a running back and he has a close relationship with Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn. Dowdell was in Eugene for a visit during the Ducks’ game vs. Washington, which I’m told went very well. Check out the highlights from his monster game on Friday night. TD #1https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596310879972335617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596310879972335617%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #2https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596317826062913539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596317826062913539%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #3https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596331224187908096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596331224187908096%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #4https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596335039864000512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596335039864000512%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-winTD #5https://twitter.com/SlickandDave/status/1596338462730649601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1596338462730649601%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e2eeee79901a99b693d46f2574ad9053746c0c%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.scorebooklive.com%2Frecruiting%2F2022%2F11%2F26%2Fdante-dowdell-oregon-ducks-4-star-rb-pledge-runs-for-nearly-300-yards-5-touchdowns-in-win11
